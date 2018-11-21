Atletico Madrid Boosted By Partey's Return For Clash Against Barca

Diego Simeone welcomed a raft of first-team stars back into full training on Tuesday morning with Los Colchoneros significantly boosted ahead of Saturday's clash with Barcelona.

Stefan Savic, Lucas Hernandez and Diego Costa all joined the group session whilst Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez were the only two senior players to work alone separately from the group.

Rodri and Thomas Partey both enjoyed days off after their international commitments, however, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Filipe Luis are still yet to return.

Simeone had a full 11 to work with in training, although this isn't likely to be the team he starts with at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

There was, however, some indication of just where the Argentine is going ahead of the fixture with Savic and Lucas working on defensive shape as a pair and Koke was positioned on the right flank of midfield.

Juanfran was positioned as right-back in Tuesday's shape session whilst Thomas Lemar featured on the left-hand side of midfield.

Given the quality of the performances both Partey and Rodri put in prior to the international break it remains to be seen whether or not the former River Plate coach breaks the duo up in order to reunite Saul Niguez and Koke.