Jordan Ayew Confident Of Finding Form At Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew is confident of coming good at English Premier League side Crystal Palace, after a difficult start to life at the London club.

Ayew has come in for some stinging criticism on social media over his Palace performances, where he is yet to score this season.

But he did the job for Ghana on Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, with a brace in his first appearance for the Black Stars in more than a year.

Ayew is hopeful he will discover that scoring touch at club level soon, telling Joy FM: "National team and club football is not the same.

"Ghana is a big country with wonderful players. Crystal Palace is a very good team but it is a team where I am new and it is not easy to adjust to a new team."

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the Palace side since joining from Swansea on loan this year and says he is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

"The most important thing is that I keep working hard to adjust," he added. "I am going to work extra hard and the most important thing is that things will change, I am sure about that.

"I know that I will get rewarded. My career has not been easy but I always keep on working hard and have belief in my qualities so I don't have any problems."

Ayew joined Palace on loan from Swansea after his most prolific season in English football, when he scored 11 goals for the Swans in club and league football.

Generally, though, he has struggled for goals and impact since his arrival from Lorient in France three years ago. He scored 22 goals in 126 games across three seasons for Aston Villa, and then Swansea.