Asante Kotoko In Partnership Deal Talks With AS Roma

Policy Analyst for Asante Kotoko, Yaw Amoh Sarpong has revealed that his outfit are in talks with Italian Serie A giants, AS Roma.

The Ghana Premier League side were among the four clubs who were licensed as exhibitors at the just ended Soccerex event held in the USA, Miami.

Argentine side Club Estudiantes de la Plata, Miami FC (USA) and Brazilian giants Internacional (Brazil) were other clubs that took part in the program.

However, speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Mr. Sarpong, who represented the club at the football business convention, revealed that they held a meeting with the Giallorossi officials who were at the event over a partnership deal.

"At Soccerex we met officials of AS Roma and both clubs showed an interest of going into partnership," Mr Sarpong disclosed on Oyerepa FM.

"The interesting thing is that we have started exchanging emails which have to do with terms of reference for the prospective partnership."