FIFA U-17: Evans Adotey Impressed With Maidens 100% Record After New Zealand Win

Head coach of the Black Maidens, Evans Adotey says he is delighted with his side's performance after beating New Zealand 2-0 in the final game of group A on Tuesday night.

Ghana's U-17 female side made it three wins after three matches in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup to top the group and set up a quarter-final showdown with Mexico.

"Three games, nine points. I am happy, very very happy. I will first congratulate my ladies for making Ghana and myself proud," he said after the game. "I am happy for myself and for Ghana," he added.

The Maidens have scored ten goals in three games, with captain Mukarama Abdulai having six of those.

Despite the heroics in attack, they had to wait until the hour mark to break the deadlock against New Zealand last night.

The former Medeama SC head trainer explains the girls were more competitive in the second half of the game.

"Of course we had a slow start in the first half, we entered the second half in a very competitive manner. So no wonder we scored two late goals to win the game," coach Evans Adotey said.

The Black Maidens will face Mexico on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.