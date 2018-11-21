AWCON 2018: We Will Beat Zambia, Says Nigeria Defender Osinachi Ohale

Experience Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale says the team will "deliver against Zambia" after beginning their Africa Women's Cup of Nations campaign with a defeat.

Depending champions Nigeria lost to South Africa in their opening group B game but Ohale says the defeat against the Bayana Bayana is behind them.

"It was a difficult result for us in the first game but we have put that behind us. We learned a lot from the game and we are working hard to make sure we put things in order and correct our mistakes against Zambia," she said ahead of the game against Zambia.

"We are all motivated because it is our career. No one would say I have been to the World Cup two or three times or I have won the cup 100 times so I am not putting in my best."

"It is something we have chosen to do so we cannot go out there and say because of this or that we are not putting in our best. The defeat in the first game should not bring any negativity on the team because we always prepare ahead. We are going to deliver against Zambia."

