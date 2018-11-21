UEFA Nations League Finals: All You Need To Know

The UEFA Nations League trophy. PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Nations League finals will be held in 2019. Find out where and when the games will be played.

Who has qualified for the finals?

England, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland have booked their places by winning their groups in League A.

Where will the finals be played?

Portugal will host, subject to the formality of ratification by UEFA on Dec. 3. The only three nations to apply were those in Group 3 -- Italy, Poland and Portugal -- and as the hosts have to be in the finals, the winners of the group would get the honour.

Which stadiums will be used?

The Estadio do Dragao (capacity 50,000), the home of FC Porto.

And the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques (30,000) in Guimaraes, where Vitoria de Guimaraes play their home games.

When are the games being played?

The first semifinal, which will definitely feature Portugal, will be played on Wednesday, June 5 and will most likely be at the Dragao.

The second semifinal, probably in Guimaraes, will be played on Thursday, June 6.

The third/fourth place playoff and the final will both be held on Sunday, June 9 with one game at each stadium.

When is the draw?

Monday, Dec. 3 at 1.30 p.m. GMT, 8.30 a.m. ET at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland as part of the UEFA executive committee meetings. Is the draw seeded?

No, it's an open draw and there is no seeding. Is there a trophy?

Yes! Do the winners qualify for Euro 2020?

No, the UEFA Nations League finals are a standalone competition where the four nations play for the right to be champions.

However, the finalists do have a guaranteed Euro 2020 playoff in the unlikely event that they should not qualify automatically. The draw for qualifying is on Sunday, Dec. 2 with the top two nations in the 10 groups going direct to the finals.