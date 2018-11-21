modernghana logo

5 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanasoccernet.com
FIFA U-17 WWC: Grace Animah Hails Teammates For Player Of The Match Gong

Black Maidens winger Grace Animah has thanked her teammates and coach for helping her win the Player of the Match in Ghana's 2-0 victory over New Zealand on Tuesday night.

The winger played a vital role as the Black Maidens finished top of group A with victory over the Oceania side.

She said after the game, "I thank my coach and my teammates for helping me win this award."

"I can only credit them for our performance on the night," she added.

The winger impressed on the flanks causing troubles for the New Zealand defence.

Animah came close to grabbing the opener on the day but her long-range effort was expertly tipped off by the New Zealand shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, a fellow winner of the award in previous games, captain Abdulai Mukarama continued her exploits at the global showpiece after netting twice in the second half to secure victory for the Africans.

Mukarama took advantage of a defence mishap beating the New Zealand centre back to a long range pass to score her first.

The Northern Ladies forward grabbed her second of the day after taking advantage of her pace and power to clinically slot home.

Ghana will next face Mexico on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

