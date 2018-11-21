Asante Kotoko Outdoors Luxurious 45-Seater Bus

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr Kwame Kyei has officially outdoored their new 45-seater Nissan bus at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

On Monday, the soft-spoken club's chief presented a new luxurious Nissan team bus worth GH¢650,000 to the management of the club.

The Porcupine Warriors had been without a team since their vehicle got involved in a fatal accident at Nkawkaw in July 2017 when they were on their way to Kumasi after a 2-1 loss to Inter Allies in the 2016/17 premier league.

The purchase of the new luxurious Nissan bus which is branded in the colours of the Porcupines will minimize the level of expenditure when travelling.

Some of the vociferous supporters of the Club who attended the unveiling of the expensive bus were overwhelmed with gratitude to their Chairman Kwame Kyei.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture with Cameroonian Cup winner on November 28 in Kumasi.

