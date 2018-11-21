modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
FIFA U17 WWC: Ghana To Face Mexico In Quarter-Finals On Sunday

Ghana will face Mexico in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on Sunday 25 November in Montevideo.

The Black Maidens topped Group A on Tuesday after beating New Zealand 2-0 in the final match.

They scored ten goals and conceded just one; making Augustine Adotey's side firm favourites for the title.

Ghana have qualified for the last eight for the fourth consecutive time with their best performance in tournament history in 2012 when they finished in third place.

As Group A runners-up, New Zealand will take on Japan in Colonia Del Sacramento on Saturday 24 November.

The Kiwis will be competing in the knockout stage of a U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time.

