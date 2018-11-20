AWCON 2018: Mali Stun Host Nation Ghana

Ghana’s Black Queens have suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Mali in the ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations 2018. The host nation have been beaten by two goals to one in their second group match.

The first half of the match seemed even with both sides showing signs of capabilities to win the match. The black Queens enjoyed the bigger part of possession but could not create any clear-cut opportunities to take the lead.

Their Malian counterparts, on the other hand, strived on their counter attacks and looked dangerous in the half of the Ghana team.

They finally got their reward when they were awarded a penalty on the 23rd minute. Striker Bassira Toure stepped up and calmly converted from the spot.

Ghana pushed to get the leveller but could not find a way past the Malian defense which was solid on the day.

The host nation started the second half with good intensity as they pushed to get back on level terms. They created a number of chances but were unable to score.

Captain Elizabeth Addo eventually equalized for Ghana after he was introduced into the match.

The scoreline did not stay one all for long as Mali capitalized on a poor decision by Ghana’s goalkeeper to get their second goal.

Bassira Toure smashing home from close range to ensure he side snatched all three points.

Ghana will now have to win their last group match against Cameroon at all cost to ensure they qualify into the knockout stage.

It seems a herculean task but as they say, anything is possible in football.

Cameroon will play Algeria later this evening in the other group game.

A win for Cameroon will further make matters complicated for Ghana to make it out of their group.