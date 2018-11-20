REVEALED: Kotoko Will Charge GH¢20 And Above For CAF Confed Cup Matches

Policy Analyst for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr Amo Sarpong has revealed that the club will not charge below 20GH for their home matches in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

“We will not charge below GH¢20 for our confederation gate fee,” he said.

The Kumasi based club is Ghana’s only representative for any continental competition in the upcoming season.

They are expected to face a Cameroonian side in their first match of the Confederations cup which has been scheduled for November 28.

In an interview with Ash FM in Kumasi, Dr Sarpong disclosed that they have been contacted by the Cameroonian side to extend the date for their first match in the Confederations Cup.

According to him, Kotoko spends over GH¢650,000 in their how and away fixture against Cara Brazzaville last season in the same competition.

It is due to this that probably the club has decided to sell tickets to their home matches for GH¢20 and above in order to help their course.

He further shared that Kotoko is valued a lot outside the shores of Ghana and after witnessing the Soccerex exhibition in the United States they have decided to brand themselves properly.

They are also urging fans of the club to make sure they buy replica jerseys of the club which from today will be available in all Goil shops across the country.

Apart from Goil shops, there are agents across all the Regions who have been given the mandate to sell the replica jersey.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have launched their new 45 sitter bus at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.