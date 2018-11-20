AWCON 2018: Zambia Dreaming Big After Eq.Guinea Thrashing

Zambia winger Mary Mwakapila says her teammates have been emboldened by Sunday's big win clinch one of the three FIFA Women's World Cup slots at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Shepolopolo put a spirited display to thump two-time champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 in Cape Coast to go top of Group B.

Coach Bruce Mwape's side have another herculean task ahead on Wednesday against defending champions Nigeria who slipped to a sorry 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

The stakes are high, but Mwakapila, 23, is confident they will meet expectations.

''The victory against Equatorial Guinea gave the entire team morale. We are looking forward to ensuring that our aim is accomplished at the end of the tournament,''

''We came into the tournament with the aim of qualifying to the World Cup and going back to Zambia with the trophy.

''As far I am concerned, beating Equatorial Guinea is not the main target. We have come to make it to the World Cup so we are going to do our best and also work as a team to make sure we beat Nigeria, South Africa and make it to the final and that will guarantee us a World Cup slot.''