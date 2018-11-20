Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has hailed his colleagues for playing spiritedly in their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier over the weekend.
Ghana posted a 2-0 win over their Ethiopian counterparts, Walias of Ethiopia; courtesy Jordan Ayew in the first half.
To Gyan, the team's mental toughness demonstrates their readiness to go places.
He has as a result called on the entire nation to rally behind the team in prayer as they strive to break their over three-decade trophy drought jinx.
He shared after the game “The fighting spirit among the players is very tough. There was a time we were struggling but they kept fighting and defending and you could see they are really a team.”
The Kayserispor attacker added “Now that we have qualified, let's wait on God and see because what I saw today I was very impressed and it has motivated us. Ghanaians should pray for us so that everything goes on well because what I saw today, it shows we want a cup.”
The Addis Ababa win puts Ghana in a position to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Cameroon. Ghana has amassed six points from three games with two outstanding matches pending a CAF decision.
The Stars next face Kenya in Ghana in the next round of qualifying matches.
A win over Kenya will hand Ghana qualification even without the points from the two matches with Sierra Leone that was called off.
Asamoah Gyan Hails Black Stars Mental Toughness
Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has hailed his colleagues for playing spiritedly in their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier over the weekend.
Ghana posted a 2-0 win over their Ethiopian counterparts, Walias of Ethiopia; courtesy Jordan Ayew in the first half.
To Gyan, the team's mental toughness demonstrates their readiness to go places.
He has as a result called on the entire nation to rally behind the team in prayer as they strive to break their over three-decade trophy drought jinx.
He shared after the game “The fighting spirit among the players is very tough. There was a time we were struggling but they kept fighting and defending and you could see they are really a team.”
The Kayserispor attacker added “Now that we have qualified, let's wait on God and see because what I saw today I was very impressed and it has motivated us. Ghanaians should pray for us so that everything goes on well because what I saw today, it shows we want a cup.”
The Addis Ababa win puts Ghana in a position to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Cameroon. Ghana has amassed six points from three games with two outstanding matches pending a CAF decision.
The Stars next face Kenya in Ghana in the next round of qualifying matches.
A win over Kenya will hand Ghana qualification even without the points from the two matches with Sierra Leone that was called off.
Sports Football News