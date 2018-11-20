'Your Visit Inspired Us To Win' - Stephen Appiah Hails Prez. Akufo Addo

A member of the Black Stars technical team, Stephen Appiah has hailed Nana Akufo Addo for his visit in Addis Ababa before their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Nana Addo, who was in Ethiopia for AU Summit visited the playing body at the training grounds on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Black Stars won the game 2:0 on Sunday at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium with Jordan Ayew scoring a brace in the first half of the game.

But the former Black Stars skipper believes Nana Addo's visit inspired the team to win the match.

The all-important win has sent Ghana to the 2nd position in Group F with 6 points and will host Kenya in March 2019 for the final round of games.