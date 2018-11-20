AL-SMITH: Have Nigeria's Super Falcons Lost Their Fear factor? Looks Like It.

There was a time when the continent feared Nigeria’s senior women’s team. The use of the word fear is not an exaggeration, because that’s what it was.

And the Super Falcons themselves knew they were feared.

Take this November 2010 example.

It was the African Women’s Championship (as it was known until the change to African Women’s Cup of Nations in 2015) and Nigeria had come into the tournament as defending champs.

In their group were South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.

The Falcons started, as expected, with a bang, thumping Mali 5-0. The peerless Perpetua Nkwocha blazed a 22-minute hattrick before two second-half goals completed the rout.

Two days later, then coach Eucharia Uche was asked what she thought of her team’s next opponents. Her response bordered on the arrogant. “Our girls are ready. We are not worried about the match against South Africa. The team has never been a problem to Nigeria.”

And, indeed, the following day, Nigeria beat Bayana.

Eight years on, the woman who scored South Africa’s only goal in that 2-1 loss is still active. In fact, Janine van Wyk, then 23, is now the captain of the side and, at 31, is widely thought to be playing her last African Cup.

When I spoke to her this Sunday at the media zone of the Cape Coast Stadium, I reminded the battle-hardened van Wyk of that loss in Johannesburg. “Ah, yes, I remember! We went in to that game already afraid of Nigeria, if I will be honest. But things were very different back then. Now, we have come to Ghana many, many times better prepared and it showed in how we won. We played with confidence and as a team.”

Van Wyk had just come out of the dressing room buzzing, following her side’s famous 1-0 win, but what stood out was how they matched the vaunted Falcons.

Indeed, three hours after my chat with the Bayana skipper, group mates Zambia also brushed Equatorial Guinea aside, 5-0. The woman-of-the-match, Rachel Kundanaji, was also asked if her side is scared of Nigeria, who they meet on Wednesday.

“Gone are the days we were scared of Nigeria. This is not the old Zambia. We are wounded buffaloes!”.

Earlier, Mali’s media officer Salif Diakite also said none of the eight participating nations “came here just to watch Nigeria win the trophy easily; they would have to work for it!”

Clearly, there is a pattern.

No player I’ve spoken to is silly enough to swat off the threat of the eight-time African champions, but the key thing is that increasingly, teams are just not afraid to share the same pitch with the Falcons.

“I don’t think they’ve lost their fear factor,” Nigerian journalist Janine Anthony demurs. “I just think teams have to talk tough, so they do. Teams are simply a lot more confident when playing Nigeria. They are now sure that it’s not a walkover like it used to be. So, the fear factor is still there, but maybe the cloak of invincibility is gone.”

The Falcons are bottom of Group B, and they will be aware that qualifying for the next round is not the hardest job. However, losing that psychological edge can be problematic as they advance.

Is it an over-reliance on the old guard – Francisca Ordega, Onome Ebi, Faith Ikidi, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale? Is coach Thomas Dennerby not as world class as he has been touted to be? Are the team suffering from a lack of hunger after so much continental success?

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis herself was a player when Nigeria beat Bayana in final of the Africa Women’s Championships in 2000, and she is also aware something has changed.

“I think back in the day Nigeria were just better than anyone else. Things are not the same these days, and that’s that.”

The Super Falcons may well go on to win this tournament in Ghana, but the current climate suggests they do not give many teams the shivers any more. Whatever the cause is, the Falcons need their mojo back. And fast.