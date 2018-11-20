modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Ghana Midfielder Bernard Mensah Set To Join Besiktas

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana Midfielder Bernard Mensah Set To Join Besiktas

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is set to join Turkish club Besiktas in the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old has surprisingly emerged on the radar of Black and White lads following his sparkling performance in the ongoing campaign in the Turkish SuperLiga

Mensah had a successful loan stint with Kasimpasa last season where he bagged goals with seven assists in 32 game outings.

Mensah was loaned out to Kayerispor in the summer from Atletico Madrid.

"Bernard [Mensah] is being chased by several clubs ahead of the winter transfer window but only Besiktas that have stepped up the chase," a close source told Kickgh.com

"I can also confirm that Besiktas in talks with Atletico Madrid over the possible acquisition of Bernard]

Mensah has scored two goals with an assist in his 13 appearances for Kayserispor this season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
BREAKING NEWS: Former Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Is Dead
BREAKING NEWS: Former Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Is Dead
FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Level f Concentration Excites Oti Akenteng
FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Level f Concentration Excites Oti Akenteng
AWCON 2018: Nigeria Coach Insists They Are Ready To Win Their Subsequent Games
AWCON 2018: Nigeria Coach Insists They Are Ready To Win Their Subsequent Games
Gyan Backs Partey To Win BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award
Gyan Backs Partey To Win BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Some kind of wickedness is sometimes not atrocity but a defence instrument.

By: Francis Tawiah --> quot-img-1
body-container-line