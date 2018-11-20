Ghana Midfielder Bernard Mensah Set To Join Besiktas

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is set to join Turkish club Besiktas in the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old has surprisingly emerged on the radar of Black and White lads following his sparkling performance in the ongoing campaign in the Turkish SuperLiga

Mensah had a successful loan stint with Kasimpasa last season where he bagged goals with seven assists in 32 game outings.

Mensah was loaned out to Kayerispor in the summer from Atletico Madrid.

"Bernard [Mensah] is being chased by several clubs ahead of the winter transfer window but only Besiktas that have stepped up the chase," a close source told Kickgh.com

"I can also confirm that Besiktas in talks with Atletico Madrid over the possible acquisition of Bernard]

Mensah has scored two goals with an assist in his 13 appearances for Kayserispor this season.