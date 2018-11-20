modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!
36 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanaian Striker Stranded And Wanted In Ethiopia

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian forward, Morrison Osei has confirmed that he is wanted by Ethiopian police following the expiration of his visa and an unpaid hotel bills.

According to him, he has been left stranded after the coach that signed him was sacked.

However, the 26-year-old has been left stranded in Ethiopia for the past months after his contract with Ethiopian Coffee SC was terminated.

According to Osei, he was unpaid by the Ethiopian Premier League side after his contract with them was abrogated after the coach was sacked.

"I came here [Ethiopia] to join Ethiopian Coffee SC. But the Serbia coach who signed me left the club to his native country," Osei told DS Sports.

"After the departure of the coach, the club treated me unfairly where my contract was terminated without paying me."

"My visa got expired after months whiles I was in search for a new club. Also, my hotel bills were not settle by the club [Ethiopian Coffee SC].

"The management of the hotel reported the case to the police because I failed to settle the debts. One day, I sneaked out of the hotel to a different city.

"The Police are still in search for me, I sometimes sleep in vehicles when there's no place to perch.

"For now...I can only leave the country after paying a fee around $3500 to the Ethiopian Immigration Service."

Osei featured for former Ghana Premier League clubs King Faisal and Heart of Lions before leaving to play in Asia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

