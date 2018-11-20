AWCON 2018: Black Queens Midfielder Priscilla Okyere Sure Of Victory Over Mali

Black Queens midfielder, Priscilla Okyere has reiterated that they will secure their second win against Mali in the ongoing Africa Women Cup of Nations today.

Bashiru Hayford and his ladies will lock horns with Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:30GMT.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Algeria as the Malians suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon.

"We saw Mali play last Saturday and they are a great team. We watched them play in Cote d’Ivoire during the WAFU tournament," she said.

"Also, I played against them (Mali) at the last edition in 2016 in Cameroon. We played with them in our last game and it was a similar situation - we needed to beat them to qualify to the next stage.

"They gave us a tough first half, but after recess we beat them 3-1. Mali is not a threat to Ghana.

"Looking at the training and everything we have worked on since the last game on Saturday, I believe we have what it takes to beat Mali tomorrow.

"We created lots of chances but we couldn’t score many, but tomorrow will be different because we have worked on that.

"They (Mali) are a very difficult side, and if you look at football right now, every country is developing and so has Mali in the last couple of years and we can’t underrate them.

"After the opening matches, we believe we have what it takes to record another win over them.

"Our motivation comes from our coach. He inspires us both on and off the field of play and that helps us a lot."