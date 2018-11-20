CAF Suspends Zambian Match Official Over Champions League Semi-Final Gaffe

Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been handed a provisional suspension from all football-related activities by the Confederation of African Football.

The decision is in relation to the alleged "biased" officiating displayed by Sikazwe in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg when Esperance beat Angolan giants Primeiro de Agosto 4-2 (4-3 Agg.) to make it to the final.

He awarded a questionable penalty to the hosts and denied Primeiro de Agosto a legitimate goal during the encounter in Tunis.

A ruling by the CAF Disciplinary Board on 16 November 2018 indicates there is an element of corruption leading to the abysmal showing by the renowned FIFA referee in the said match.

The 39-year-old who was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments have the right to appeal the decision per article 68 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

