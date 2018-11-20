modernghana logo

49 minutes ago

Daniel Agyei Scores Late Winner For Burnley U23 Against Nottingham Forest

Ghanaian prodigy Daniel Agyei scored a last-gasp winner for Burnley u23 in their 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest in the English Development League on Monday.

The young Clarets extended their unbeaten run to six games on Monday following a dramatic 4-3 win over the xx at the Tameside Stadium.

Forest took the lead with just six minutes gone through striker Yassine En-Neyah.

However, the Clarets levelled things up just two minutes later through Dwight McNeil.

Stone's side then took the lead shortly after through Tinashe Chakwana and moments later, Burnley had a third through an unfortunate own goal.

Forest then pulled one back before the break, as Jake Taylor fired home.

Then with 63 minutes played, Alex Mighten snatched the equaliser from the spot for the visitors.

However, Burnley were not stopping there and snatched the late winner in the 97th minute through Agyei's close-range strike to secure another three points in the Professional Development League, as the Clarets rose to top of the league.

Sports Football News
