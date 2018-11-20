AWCON 2018: Ghana Faces Tough Opposition With Mali

Former goalkeeper for the Black Stars, Abubakari Damba has revealed that the Black Queens of Ghana’s second group match against Mali will be very tough looking how well the Malians played against Cameroon in their first match.

The Malians lost their Group A opener against Cameroon last Saturday after a fiercely contested game that produced three goals.

Despite the loss the Malians gave a good account of themselves and show signs of a team difficult to play and beat looking at their style of play as well as the physical state of their players.

Speaking to Class FM ahead of that match with Ghana, Coach Damba believes the physical strength of the Malians will come to play once again particular because they will push to grab their first three points of the tournament.

“The game I saw Mali and Cameroon play and what they displayed, I must say we have a very daunting task. It is an uphill task but it’s not an impossible one”, Coach Damba shared.

He has therefore suggested that there will be the need for the Queens to up their game and perform better than they did in their win against Algeria.

He insists the forward line of the Ghana team should be clinical this afternoon when they face Mali in order to win and book qualification to the semifinals.

“We need to do better because if you watched the performance of the Queens in the first game especially up front in the last third of the Algerians in terms of the conversion rate we were very poor. Very woefully in front of goal especially in the second half”, Damba bemoaned.

Ghana will play Mali this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:30GMT. The gate has been declared free and fans are urged to troop to the stadium to get behind the team as they go to battle for the second time.