CK Akonnor's Son On Target As Germany U-19 Thrash Armenia U19

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akunnor's son Charles-Jesaja Herrmann was on target for the Germany U-19 team on Monday as they thrashed Armenia 7-0 in an international friendly match.

The German-born Ghanaian registered his name on the score sheet with a superb strike for the side as they walloped the Armenia U19 team convincingly.

The 18-year-old is eligible to play for Ghana despite playing for the German youth teams.

The highly-rated attacker has scored four goals in his six appearances for the Wolfsburg U-19 team.

However, Charles-Jesaja Herrmann is yet to break into the senior side of Wolfsburg but has been impressive at the youth side in the current campaign.

Jesaja Herrmann is a son of former Ghana international Charles Akonnor who is currently the head coach of Asante Kotoko.

He is also a striker like his father during his playing days.

Meanwhile, his father is currently preparing Asante Kotoko for the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup in November.

