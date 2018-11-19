AWCON 2018: Bashir Hayford Optimistic Of Victory Over Mali

Bashir Hayford

Coach Bashir Hayford says he is optimistic of securing all three points ahead of his side’s second Group A match against Mali in the ongoing 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

A win for Ghana will see them through to the semi-finals of the competition after they defeated Algeria in their opening game last Saturday.

Mali, on the other hand, will be eliminated if they lose.

They suffered a 2-1 loss to Cameroon in their opening game on Saturday.

“The morale in the team camp is very high and the players realise the importance of the second match and they are all meditating on how to battle their opponents and get a victory.

"The players saw the match between Mali and Cameroon and I think it is not beyond the ladies.

"They are prepared to fight for the win and there are no problems at all,” Hayford said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“We saw the Malians on Saturday and they are a good side. We met them in the WAFU Tournament in Cote d’Ivoire and the 2016 Women’s Championships in Cameroon.

"It was in a very similar context. We needed to win to get to the next stage of the competition. They held us to a draw in the first half but we eventually won the match 3-1.”

“However, they are not a threat to us looking at how well we have trained. We will create our chances and we will utilise them.”

The match will kickoff at exactly 3:30 pm.