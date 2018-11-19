modernghana logo

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Andre Ayew Hails Black Stars Dedication In Ethiopia Win

Ghana deputy captain, Andre Ayew has hailed the dedication of his Black Stars teammates in their 2:0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday.

Jordan Ayew who made a return to the team scored a brace in the first half to seal the win for the team.

The win has pushed Ghana to the 2nd position with 6 points in Group F and will host Kenya in their final round of games.

