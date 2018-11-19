Michael Sarpong Win Player Of The Month At Rayon Sport

Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong has been voted Player for the month of October at Rwandan club Rayon Sports Football Club.

The former Dreams FC forward has been sensational since joining the Rwandan side, scoring three goals and providing three assists in four games.

The 22-year-old beat TP Mazembe-bound Caleb Bonfils Bimenyimana, who scored four goals in the month.

The award will be presented to the striker by the close of the week at a short ceremony.

Michael Sarpong joined Rayon Sports FC in the summer after an impressive season with Dreams FC.

Sarpong signed a two years deal with Rayon Sports.

He joined compatriot and former teammate at Dreams FC, Prosper Donkor who joined a month ago.

