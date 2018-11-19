Joseph Esso Out Of Black Stars B Squad Due To Injury

Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso has pulled out of Maxwell Konadu's squad for the upcoming international friendly clash against Namibia with an injury.

The 21-year-old forward is reported to have sustained an injury a month ago during the Phobians 1-1 stalemate friendly with Dreams FC at the Dawu Park.

The Black Stars B are expected to play in a friendly game against Namibia on November 24 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek in honour of the country's President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

And Esso is one of three Hearts of Oak players invited by coach Konadu to commence preparation for the match at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Monday in Prampram, but his injury has forced him to withdraw from the team.

The extent of his injury has not yet been made clear, although Hearts of Oak will hope he is fit in time ahead of the resumption of league football in the country.

Esso has been the live-wire for the Phobians since joining as a free agent in the summer from Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.

