2019 AFCON Qualifier: Mubarak Wakaso Delighted With Black Stars Victory Over Ethiopia

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has congratulated his Black Stars teammates after sealing a place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations competition following a win over Ethiopia on Sunday.

The Black Stars sealed qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite having two outstanding games following a 2-0 win over the Walias of Ethiopia on Sunday via Jordan Ayew's brace.

The Crystal Palace forward controlled a long pass from defender Colombus Crew defender Harrison Afful before calmly slotting the ball into the net with a fine close range.

The striker who was making a return to the Black Stars after a one-year absence doubled the lead before the half-hour mark via penalty spot after Emmanuel Boateng was fouled in the box by Ethiopian goalkeeper.

And Wakaso, who enjoyed full throttle for the West African giants took to twitter to hail their achievement and congratulated his teammates.

