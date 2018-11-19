Karim Sadat Bids Landskrona BoIS Farewell

Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat has sent an emotional farewell message to Landskrona BoIS as he leaves the relegated Swedish Superettan outfit.

Despite scoring eleven goals in 28 appearances in the just ended Swedish Superettan, the Black and White lads were demoted to the third-tier division after amassing just 22 points in 30 games.

The 27-year-old marksman has sent an emotional message to the club's fans for their support during his two seasons stay with the side after rejecting a contract renewal.

'It was a great pleasure to have represented this great club Landskrona BoIS officiella sida. My appreciation goes to the board, technical staffs, teammates and of course not forgetting the love and support from the fantastic fans.'Karim told his club's website.

'I'm really sad that it has to end this way nevertheless life must go on. I wish the club and the fans all the best of success in the coming seasons and I pray the club gets back to the top again soon."

