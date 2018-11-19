Budding Striker Nsungusi Effiong Leaves Inter Allies

Inter Allies forward Nsungusi Effiong has confirmed his departure from the club after ending his one-year contract.

Effiong joined the 'Eleven is to One' lads last year but could not establish himself in the side before the truncation of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

The 18-year-old has left the club after exhausting his one-year contract but has already set sights on joining another local club.

'I have ended my contacts with Inter Allies. I'm free to join any club of my choice now. I have written to the management of Inter Allies. But I'm yet to get any reply from them,' he told Footballmadeinghana.com

Nsungusi Effiong Jnr featured for Calvary football academy in Nigeria before joining Inter Allies last year. He played six league games for Inter Allies starting three and coming on as a substitute three times.

Inter Allies were occupying 5th position on the standings before the league was curtailed in the aftermath of the Anas exposÃ© in June.

