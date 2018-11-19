2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Andre Ayew Applauds Black Stars Teammates After Ethiopia Win

Deputy Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew has hailed his Black Stars teammates for their impressive display in their 2:0 victory over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The African giants increased the woes of the Ethiopians at the Addis Ababa Stadium on Sunday, a result that puts them in good position to make another Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew controlled a long pass from defender Harrison Afful before finding the back of the net with a fine strike from close range.

The 26-year-old doubled the lead before the half-hour mark via penalty spot after Emmanuel Boateng was fouled in the box by Ethiopian goalkeeper.

Andre Ayew who led the team on the day expressed delight with the result and praised his teammates as well as the technical team for the victory.

“Very good result for us because the game was very difficult but we managed to pull it off thanks to my colleagues, our coach and the technical staff,” he said

“We just have to build on this and make sure we put up a better performance than what we did today but we are happy with the victory.”