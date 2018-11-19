2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghanaians React To Black Stars Win Over Ethiopia

Ghanaian loving fun has reacted to Black Stars 2:0 win over Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Two first-half goals from Jordan Ayew were enough for Kwesi Appiah's team.

The Crystal Palace forward who was making a return to international duties after a year away capitalised on a terrible offside trap set by Ethiopia's defence by the third minute to slot in the opener -- his 13th career goal for the Black Stars -- before doubling the advantage 23 minutes later through penalty.

However, Ethiopia dominated the second half leaving many to worry if the Black Stars would be able to defeat Kenya at home in the final game to book their place in the Afcon finals.

Ghana moved to the second position in Group F with 6 points after their win over the Ethiopians and will now prepare for the final game against Kenya.

Below are some reactions...

2 nil to Ghana 🇬🇭! Go Black Stars! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾







Ghana undoubtedly has great footballing talent. The last few weeks are a testament to that - both women and men keep winning.







We just need great leadership & business models to support them over the long run and they will shine! pic.twitter.com/3oWozFosVm — Lucy Quist (@LucyQuist) November 18, 2018

5-1 away in Congo







2-0 win over Japan







2-2 versus Iceland







0-1 loss to Kenya







2-0 win in Ethiopia.







The Black Stars have largely enjoyed their travels in the last year — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 18, 2018

Good win for the #BlackStars in Addis Ababa, peeps watching won’t understand why the 2nd half wasn’t too good for #Ghana. The weather was terrible and the players were really feeling it. They really tried and we have to congratulate them. @jordan_ayew9 👍🏻🔥 — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) November 18, 2018

Ethiopia 🇪🇹 0-2 Ghana 🇬🇭. Not a convincing performance from the Black Stars, but like the Queens yesterday, a win goes a long way. The brace will do a lot of good to Jordan Ayew’s confidence going forward #AFCON2019Q — Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) November 18, 2018

