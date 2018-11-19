modernghana logo

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghanaians React To Black Stars Win Over Ethiopia

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghanaian loving fun has reacted to Black Stars 2:0 win over Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Two first-half goals from Jordan Ayew were enough for Kwesi Appiah's team.

The Crystal Palace forward who was making a return to international duties after a year away capitalised on a terrible offside trap set by Ethiopia's defence by the third minute to slot in the opener -- his 13th career goal for the Black Stars -- before doubling the advantage 23 minutes later through penalty.

However, Ethiopia dominated the second half leaving many to worry if the Black Stars would be able to defeat Kenya at home in the final game to book their place in the Afcon finals.

Ghana moved to the second position in Group F with 6 points after their win over the Ethiopians and will now prepare for the final game against Kenya.

Below are some reactions...

