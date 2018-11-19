2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Prez. Akufo Addo Delighted With Black Stars, Queens And Maidens Wins

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has expressed his delight after the Black Stars, Black Maidens and the Black Queens all won in their respective games.

The Black Stars on Sunday recorded a 2:0 over Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew scored a brace to increased the fate of the team to participate in the upcoming competition in Cameroon.

The win has pushed Kwesi Appiah and his boys to the 2nd position in Group F with 6 points.

However, the Black Queens on Saturday also defeated Algeria by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium in the ongoing 2018 African Women's Championship.

Bashiru Hayford and his ladies will now prepare to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:30GMT.

The Black Maidens on Friday booked their place in the quarterfinals in the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay.

Evans Adotey and his ladies defeated Finland 2:0 and will take on New Zealand on Tuesday.

He also wished the teams the best of luck in their remaining matches.