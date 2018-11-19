AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Jordan Ayew Hails Teammates After Ghana's Win Over Ethiopia

Jordan Ayew has attributed his impressive heroics to his Black Stars teammates after their 2:0 win over Ethiopia.

The Crystal Palace forward broke the deadlock of the game in the third minute when he slotted a low one past the Walias goalkeeper in Ghana's first attacking move.

In the 26th minute, the 26-year-old converted a penalty to double the lead after Emmanuel Boateng was whacked down inside the box.

''First of all, I'm happy because we've qualified.

"Secondly, because I scored two goals and I can say if not because of my team-mates wouldn't have had the opportunity to score two goals.

"I'm just enjoying the moment in the qualification and I'm grateful as well,'' Ayew is quoted by Ghana Sports Online.

Jordan was making a return to the squad for the first time in over a year after falling out with coach Kwesi Appiah.

The win has sent Ghana to the 2nd position with 6 points and will host Kenya in the final round of games.