2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana Struggled In Second Half Due To The Bad Pitch In Ethiopia - Andre Ayew Reveals

Andre Ayew has reiterated that they struggled in the second half of their game against Ethiopia following the poor state of the pitch.

Ghana defeated the Walias of Ethiopia 2-0 on Sunday to enhance their qualification chances for AFCON 2019 at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

However, Jordan Ayew scored twice in the first half of the game due to the impressive display of the team but the team had to stay back and soak in waves of pressure from the Eastern Africans.

Ayew, who led the side in place of Asamoah Gyan disclosed the nature of the pitch did not help their style of play.

"The pitch was difficult to play on, we knew that at the start of the game that due to our coach's tactics, we needed to score a goal in the first 30 minutes and we did our best to do that and we got the second after a counter attack," he said after the game.

"I think it affected our play, Ghana is a team who like to possess and play football but the pitch was bad so we had to show maturity and experience."

"When you get to this level, what is important is, we needed the three points to qualify for AFCON and that is what we did."

Ghana leapfrogs Ethiopia to second place with six points after three games, just a point behind Kenya who they will play in Kumasi in the final qualifier.