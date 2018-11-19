AWCON 2018 Group B: Zambia 5-0 Equatorial Guinea

Zambia announced their presence as title contenders after dismantling former champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 on Sunday in Cape Coast in the second Group B match.

The Copper Queens really flamboyant and totally outclassed the Equatoguineans who looked unprepared following their late entry after winning an appeal.

They took an early lead when midfielder Grace Chanda curled in a free-kick around the human wall and then out of reach of goalkeeper Lucrecia Boabaila.

Equatorial Guinea, re-instated last week, came close to snatching the equalizer but striker Gloria Chinasa shot against the body of Nastasha Keli between the sticks of Zambia.

Minutes later, things became worse for the two-time champions when midfielder Jacky Messomo picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Luz Obiang before the hour mark.

On the 40th minute mark, Zambia pushed hard to increase the tally but Dorine Chuigone was out-muscled inside the box after breaking the backline.

Defender Salome Nke nearly scored an own goal but her deflected effort on a cross from the right that came off upright for a corner-kick to Zambia.

Two minutes from time, Zambia confirmed their superiority with the second goal from another setback.

Midfielder Ireen Lungu scooped a free kick which came off underneath the cross bar before hitting the back of the goal line.

After the break, Zambia looked more athletic and a nice with the capacity to score more goals.

Chanda attempted to score another wonderful free-kick, but her effort was spooned above the frame.

Mary Mwakapila was handed another fine opportunity, but seven yards she fired to the arms of Boabaila.

Striker Rachael Kundanaji was profited for her hard work on the night when she turned home from close range after goalkeeper Boabaila had spilled Mwakapila's shot at goal.

Two minutes later, captain Nali pulled a decent save to deny Chuigoue a consolation

Mwakapila outwitted three players before her shirt was tagged inside the box by captain Genevova Anoman.

The flag went up and referee Karboubi pointed to the spot for a penalty which was beautifully converted by Mwakapila for the fourth.

With a quarter of an hour left Zambia were awarded another penalty for goalkeeper Boabaila's tackle on Kundanaji but the latter smashed her spot-kick against the side post.

But the Indeni player scored the fifth goal with three minutes left on the club by walking the ball into the net.

However, the credit will go to Mwakapila who rounded up goalkeeper Boabiala before threading the ball for Kundanaji to finish.

