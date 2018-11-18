Countryman Songo Unite With Asamoah Gyan In Ethiopia

Award-winning television and radio personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as 'Countryman Songo' has reunite with Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia.

The controversial host of the Fire for Fire Sports show has been a critic of the Kayerispor forward for the past years.

According to him, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer has failed the country and does not have the requisite to lead the Black Stars. He believes that Dede Ayew would do a better job as a captain for the team.

But in a surprise move, the two of them have been captured in a picture having fun in camp as the Black Stars beat their Ethiopian counterparts today in the AFCON 2019 qualifier by 2:0 at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.