Kane Inspires England Comeback To Seal UEFA Nations League Finals Place

England staged a superb late comeback to beat Croatia at Wembley to reach the finals of the inaugural Uefa Nations League.

Croatia, England's World Cup semi-final conquerors in Moscow in July, looked set to inflict their curse once more and relegate Gareth Southgate's side from the elite group when Andrej Kramaric's twisting finish put them ahead via a deflection off Eric Dier after 57 minutes.

England needed two goals to win the group and reach the semi-final and final stages in Portugal next June and at least inflict a small measure of revenge on Croatia for that World Cup disappointment.

And they responded brilliantly to get the win their performance deserved and secure qualification for the next stage of the tournament as substitute Jesse Lingard scored from almost on the line with 12 minutes left.

With five minutes left and the Three Lions still facing relegation, captain Harry Kane slid in Ben Chilwell's free-kick to send England through and relegate Croatia.