Jordan Ayew Brace Helps Ghana Beat Ethiopia 2-0

Jordan Ayew’s first-half strikes were enough to give Ghana a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers.

The Black Stars were hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Kenya in the last round of matches and they started in the best possible way with a goal after 3 minutes.

Ayew, who was making his first appearance for the team since 2017, latched onto a pass from deep and ran into the Ethiopian penalty area to score past goalkeeper Abel Mamo.

Ethiopia tried to find their way back into the match with a few attempts from distance but they were soon picking the ball from their net.

Emmanuel Boateng was put through on goal but he was brought down by Mamo for a penalty.

Jordan Ayew stepped up and scored his and Ghana’s second of the day.

Ethiopia continued their search for a goal and a route back into the tie but there was to be no success and the match ended in Ghana’s favour.

The result gives Ghana 6 points and second place while Kenya has 7 points.

