Djokovic and Zverev to face off in season-ending London final

Clinical Novak Djokovic got by Kevin Anderson with ease to reach the final of the ATP World Tour.

The men's world number one defeated his South African opponent 6-2 6-2 to set up a clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic dominated Anderson in the same way he did in the final of Wimbledon to reach his seventh final overall this year.

The 14-time grand slam champion has not dropped a single set all week in London.

"I think it was the best match I have played so far this week," said Djokovic after securing victory in a match that lasted only one hour and 16 minutes with a forehand that bounced off the top of the net.

"It came at the right time. Kevin has been playing great tennis this week.

"He lost serve in the first game which was big because he relies so much on his serve.

I tried to win as many points on his second serve as possible and it worked very well."

Zverev, 20, defeated Roger Federer in the semis, winning 7-5 7-6.

Djokovic has already beaten his final opponent this week in the group stage of the tournament - triumphing 6-4 6-1.

"I played very well in the group stage against Sascha but I do not think that he was close to his best," said Djokovic, who also beat Zverev in the semi-finals of October's Shanghai Masters.

"He had a great match against Roger and he has been serving well, so it will be a similar approach as today, trying to get as many first serves back.

"It is the last match of the year for both of us, so let the better player win."

2018 has been a superb year for Djokovic, who has returned from elbow surgery to win Wimbledon and the US Open and is guaranteed to finish the year number one in the world.