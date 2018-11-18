AWCON 2018: Cameroon Bounce Back To Beat Mali In Accra

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon came from a goal down to beat Mali 2-1 in their Group A opener on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The fierce encounter saw both teams creating chances in the opening minutes, with Fatoumata Doumbia and Fatoumata Diarra close to scoring for the Malians.

Cameroon had chances of their own, but poor finishing was their bane as the first half ended goalless.

The second half produced much excitement for the fans as the game wore on. Cameroon had the better of the exchanges upon resumption and mounted more pressure on Mali to get the opener.

However, against the run of play, it was the Malians who scored the opener in the 52nd minute. Aissata Traore broke the deadlock from a swift counter-attack from a defensive position through the flanks for Fatoumata to set Traore who scored.

Cameroon responded with the equalizer in the 67th minute through Meffoumetou Tcheno from a goalmouth melee.

One soon became two as Nchout Njoya scored the second goal after she lashed on a beautiful cross from Marlyse Ngo Mbeleck.

Cameroon thus join hosts Ghana at the summit of Group A table on three points.

Total Woman of the Match: Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon)