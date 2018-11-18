Djokovic eases past Anderson into final of ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic swept into the final of the ATP Finals on Saturday night with a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of the fourth seed Kevin Anderson. The demolition was completed in 75 minutes at the 02 Arena in south-east London.

Djokovic will play the third seed Alex Zverev in Sunday's final after he outgunned the second seed Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 in the first semi-final.

“It's not that often that I serve more aces than Kevin,” said Djokovic of his performance against the big-serving South African in the on court post-match interview.

“Obviously he's someone who relies a lot on his serve so breaking him in his opening service game was good for me.”

Djokovic did not face a break point during the encounter which took him to his seventh final at the eight man end of season championships.

The Serb has won five of the showdowns and if he beats 21-year-old Zverev, he will draw level with Federer on a record six titles since the first event in 1970.

“When I played Alex in the round robin, he made a lot of unforced errors,” said Djokovic of his 6-4 6-1 win on Wednesday. “That made it easier for me. But he's playing well and so it will be a different match."

Djokovic entered the tournament as world number one having completed a remarkable return from elbow surgery and a slump in form earlier in 2018.

Since falling to Marco Cecchinato in the last eight at the French Open in Paris in May, Djokovic has won Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open and the Shanghai Masters.

He lost in the final at the Paris Masters just before the ATP Finals. That defeat to the 22-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov came a day after he took just over three hours to see off Federer in the semi-finals.