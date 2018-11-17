UPDATE: Maxwell Konadu Revises Black Stars 'B' Squad For Namibia Friendly

Due to Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s upcoming CAF Confederations Cup match later this month, all Kotoko players invited to join the Black Stars B camp next week have been exempted from Black Stars B duties to enable them to continue with their club’s preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup.

As a result, Black Stars B head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has called up new players in place of the Kotoko players. The coach has also pruned down the initial squad from 25 players to 20.

The invited Black Stars B players are to prepare for an impending international soccer friendly between Ghana and Namibia on November 24, 2018.

The players are expected to report for camping in Prampram on Monday, November 19, at 12 midday. The Ghana versus Namibia game will be played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek in honour of Namibia’s President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Below is the revised squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo (Ashantigold) Ofori Antwi (Medeama FC)

Defenders: Fatau Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) Kwadwo Amoako (Eleven Wonders) Ibrahim Moro (Karela FC) Habib Mohammed (Ashantigold) Ibrahim Yaro(Medeama FC) Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak) Issah Yakubu (Dreams FC)

Midfielders: Kwasi Donsu (Medeama FC) Justice Blay (Medeama FC) Appiah McCarthy (Ashgold) Benjamin Tweneboa (Elmina Sharks) Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies) Amos Addae (Ashgold) Nii Armah Ashittey (Krystal Palace FC).

Strikers: Shafiu Mumuni (Ashgold) Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks) Kwame Boateng (Medeama FC) William Opoku Mensah (Karela FC)