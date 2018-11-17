We'll Not Release Our Players For Namibia Friendly - Asante Kotoko PRO

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Sarfo Duku says his outfit has no intention of releasing their seven players that have been called up for the Black Stars B friendly match against Namibia.

Head of the Black Meteors, Maxwell Konadu has named five Asante Kotoko players in his 25-man squad for the upcoming international friendly game against Namibia on November 24, 2018.

Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohamed, Richard Senanu and Emmanuel Gyamfi are the five players from the Porcupine Warriors set-up who are expected to join their teammates on Monday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to begin preparation for the match.

But the Porcupine Warriors scribe says the five invited players cannot honour the call-ups due to their team's preparation towards the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

"We have acknowledged receipt of a letter from the GFA inviting our players for the CHAN team, we have thanked them but they should give other players the opportunity because we can't release our players," Mr Duku told Oyerepa FM.

"We are preparing for our CAF Confederations Cup match and for that reason, we cannot allow them."

The clash will be staged at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek in honour of Namibia's President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com