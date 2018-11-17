modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

GRAPHIC SPORTS
Gladys Amfobea Scores First Goal Of 2018 AWCON

LadyStrikers right fullback Gladys Amfobea has scored the first goal of the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON 2018).

Amfobea, 20, scored the goal for the Black Queens of Ghana in the 12th minute of the opening match against Algeria on Saturday afternoon.

She capitalised on the failure of the Algerian defence to deal effectively with a cross from the left flank to volley home a loose ball from the edge of the penalty box.

The powerful shot sailed over the head of Algerian goalie Kahina Takenint.

Amfobea's teammate Priscilla Okyere also received the first yellow card of the competition.

The Black Queens still lead 1-0 at halftime.

A total of 16 matches will be played for the duration of the tournament between November 17-December 1.

