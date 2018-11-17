2019 AFCON Qualifier: Asamoah Gyan Call On Teammates To Stay Focus Ahead Of Ethiopia Showdown

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has charged his teammates to be cautious of Ethiopia ahead their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The four-time African champions will be hosted by the Walias of Ethiopia on matchday 5 in the Group F of the qualifying round at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

After the doubleheader between Ghana and Sierra Leone was cancelled last month, the Black Stars currently sit third in Group F with 3 points of the AFCON qualifiers after two games and could be out of the AFCON if they fail to beat Ethiopia.

However, the country's all-time leading goalscorer has cautioned his teammates to stay focus ahead of the must-win clash.

"Statistically Ghana is ahead of Ethiopia. I think they won their game against Sierra Leone. So there is no easy team in the group," Gyan told Kickgh.com.

"What I've observed is that they're very good in possession. Although they're not quick upfront but they know how to pass and keep the ball.

"This is going to be a different story because their fans will be around them. All we've to do is to just stay focus and do what we can do to win," he warned.

"But assessing them, they're not a bad side. They're a good side.

"Hopefully, the pressure will be on our side as usual. So we've to be very focus on the game," he ended.