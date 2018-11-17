modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: President Akuffo Addo Visits Blacks Stars Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akkufo Addo took time his busy schedule to visit the senior national team, the Black Stars in Ethiopia.

The first gentleman of Ghana is in Addis Ababa for the Africa Union (AU) summit, which is ongoing in the East African nation.

However, the Black Stars will be playing the Walias of Ethiopia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

The playing body were inspired by the President's visit and are poised for the game tomorrow afternoon.

The Black Stars are languishing at the third position in Group F after two games after FIFA cancelled the doubleheader against Sierra Leone last month and could miss out of the nations cup next year if they fail to pick all three points.

The team left for Ethiopia on Saturday morning after spending three days in neighbouring Kenya, where the team and coach Kwesi Appiah have been preparing for the game on Sunday.

Photos below...

