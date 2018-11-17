StarTimes Secures Exclusive Rights For Coppa Italia

Pay television provider, StarTimes and Lega Serie A have reached a three year deal for the exclusive all media rights to Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the agreement, StarTimes claims the exclusive rights of the two Italian premier Cup competitions in English, French, Portuguese and African indigenous languages from 2018/2019 season to 2020/2021 season.

Coppa Italia is Italy's single-elimination domestic Cup competition, and Supercoppa Italiana is the annual matchup between the winner of Italy's Serie A versus the Coppa Italia champion.

The 2018/19 Coppa Italia is already well underway, with 16 teams from Serie A, Serie B and Serie C set to take on each other in December, before the eight sides to win their ties will join Serie A's top eight outfits, who enter the competition at the last-16 stage.

'Italian football is one of the best in the world and we are so glad to offer the matches of Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana to our 20 million users in Africa,' said StarTimes Sports Director, Shi Maochu.

Shi said: 'Consistent with StarTimes' mission and values, our search for best sport contents is always at the heart of our commitment to service excellence. In this regard, our partnership with Lega Serie A will definitely help to serve up a football feast to African football fans in the coming days.'

'We are delighted to have closed this important 3 years partnership for the Sub-Saharan Africa' commented the Lega Serie A CEO, Marco Brunelli, 'We deem that Coppa Italia and SuperCoppa Italiana deserve visibility all over the world and with StarTimes we will cover a wider part of the African continent, assuring the valorization of our properties.'

