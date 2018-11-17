FIFA U-17 WWC: Mukarama Abdulai Wins Second Straight Player Of The Match Award

Ghana captain Mukarama Abdulai produced another eye-catching performance to win a second consecutive Player of the Match award at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Abdulai's heart-on-the-sleeves form saw her score a neat goal to give the Black Maidens a two-zero lead in the 3-1 win over Finland on Friday in their second Group A match.

Millot Pokuaa floated in a cross from the right for Abdulai to head in from close range for her tournament-leading fourth goal.

In the first match, Abdulai bagged a hat-trick as Ghana beat host Uruguay 5-0 and was crowned best player too.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com