Former 'Black Queens' Players Lead 2018 TOTAL AWCON Trophy Tour In Accra

Ahead of the 11th edition of the TOTAL Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, members of the popular filling station, TOTAL, and sports enthusiasts drove through Accra on Thursday, November 15, with the competition trophy to celebrate the upcoming football tournament.

The trophy, which was officially welcomed at TOTAL House, travelled through the Liberation Road TOTAL service station and made a final stop at the Lizzy Sports Complex. At each location, sports enthusiasts and the public had the opportunity of taking pictures with it.

Accompanying the trophy tour were Ghanaian football icons; Adjoa Bayor, of the Black Queens and Anita Wiredu Mintah, former Black Queens player.

Speaking on TOTAL’s partnership with Africa Football, Eric Fanchini, the Managing Director of TOTAL Petroleum Ghana explained that: “Africa is at the heart of TOTAL’s industrial enterprise. Established for over 80 years in 44 countries with about 10,000 direct employees, the Group is the continent's number 1 player in oil and gas production and the distribution of fuels.”

“Thus, our partnership with the CAF has a particular resonance for us. Football brings people together, creating a friendly atmosphere, enthusiasm and, of course, energy. It is natural that our Group, with its emphasis on teamwork and solidarity, should associate itself with this sport. This competition is also a way of showing immense support to women football and we are very much pleased that Ghana is hosting such a great competition.”

“TOTAL is creating much interest about the TOTAL Women’s AFCON through today’s trophy tour and a network promotion at selected TOTAL service stations in Accra and Cape Coast. We would like to wish the participating teams the very best especially the Black Queens of Ghana.”

The opening match will kick off on Saturday, 17th November 2018 at Accra Sports Stadium with a match between Ghana and Algeria. Subsequent matches are scheduled for both Accra and Cape Coast stadium with the final match on 1st December 2018.

Established in 1951, TOTAL Petroleum Ghana Limited is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4,700 Ghanaian shareholders. The company has a retail network of 251 service stations across the ten regions of the country with activities spanning the Aviation, Bitumen and Mining businesses.

The company provides expertise on engine performance and reduction in fuel consumption through premium quality fuels, lubricants and car care products. TOTAL Petroleum Ghana Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its respect for quality, standards, achievements and safety has propelled it to the forefront of the Ghanaian Petroleum Industry.