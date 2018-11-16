See All The Squads For AWCON 2018

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (2018 AWCON), officially known as the Total Women's Africa Cup Of Nations, Ghana 2018 will get underway on Saturday, November 17, 2018, in Accra with Ghana playing Algeria in the opening game.

All the teams are expected to have arrived in the Ghanaian cities of Accra and Cape Coast by the close of Friday, November 16, 2018.

The teams based in Accra: Ghana, Algeria, Mali and Cameroon will play their games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The teams based in Cape Coast: Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Equatorial Guinea will play their games at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

A total of 168 players from the 8 participating teams have been registered for the 11th edition of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018.

Confirmed Black Queens squad (21 players):

Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman, Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam and Alice Kusi.

Coach: Bashir Hayford

Confirmed Algeria squad (21 players):

Saadou Habiba, Takenint Kahina, Isma Ouada, Fatima Sekouane, Fatima Bara, Lydia Belkacemi, Amina Chahinez Hemour, Lina Khelif, Djamila Marek, Imene Merrouche, Ines Boutaleb, Morgane Belkhiter, Chahrazed Bensekrane, Myriam Yasmine Benlazar, Fethia Bekhedda, Fedoul Nadjet, Madina Ramdani, Imane Chebel, Zeyneb Kendouci, Assia Sidhoum and Fatima Zohra Beladgham.

Coach: Radia Fertoul

Confirmed Mali squad (21 players):

Goalkeepers: Goundo Samake (Nil), Awa Keita (AS Real), Adoudou Konate (Super Lionnes)

Defenders: Coulouba Sogore and Lala Dicko (AS Real); Fatoumata Doumbia (AS Mandé), Aissatou Diadhiou (SS 16, France), Kani Konté (VGA Saint Maur, France)

Midfielders: Salimata Diarra, Fatoumata Diarra and Bintou Koite (AS Mandé); Binta Diarra (AS Real), Maimouna Traoré (AS Police), Aminata Doucouré (Saint Denis, France), Yakare Niakate (Stade Brestois, France)

Forwards: Aissata Traore and Agueissa Diarra (Super Lionnes); Djeneba Baradji and Sebe Coulibaly (Saint Denis, France); Bassira Toure (AS Mandé), Hawa Tangara (AS Real)

Coach: Aly Elkebich

Confirmed Cameroon squad (21 players)

Goalkeepers: Annette Ngo Ndom (FAP Amazone), Diane Ndeme Bayegla (Caiman FC), Marthe Ongmahan (Awa FC)

Defenders: Christine Manie (Nancy, France), Marie Awona (Dijon, France), Augustine Edjangue Siliki (Santa Theresa, Spain), Claudine Meffometou (Guingamp, France), Yvonne Leuko (Strasbourg, France)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Alan United, Finland), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Huelva, Spain), Grace Ngock Yango (Saint Malo, France), Francine Zouga, Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (both of Nancy, France), Therese Abena (Louves Minproff), Michelle Akaba (Besiktas, Turkey)

Attackers: Madelaine Ngono Mani (Albi Croix, France), Gaelle Enganamouit (Avaldnes, Norway), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Michaela Abam (Paris FC, France), Charlene Meyong Menene (Louves Minproff), Nchout Njoya Ajara (IL Sandviken, Sweden)

Coach: Ngachu Enow

GROUP B

Confirmed Nigeria squad (21 players):

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC, Cyprus); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Halimat Ayinde (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Forwards: Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

Coach Thomas Dennerby

Confirmed South Africa squad (21 players):

Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Roxanne Batker, Lebogang Ramlepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine Van Wky, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Tiisetso Makhubela, Koketso Tlailane, Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Mamello Makhabane, Leandra Smeda, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Linda Motlhalo, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposene, Thembi Kgatlana, Melinda Kgadiete and Amanda Mthandi.

Coach: Desiree Ellis

Confirmed Zambia squad (21 players):

Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows)

Defenders: Lushomo Mweemba (Nwazi), Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes) Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes), Jacqueline Nkole (Indeni), Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Grace Zulu (Indeni)

Midfielders: Mary Mwakapila, Ireene Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Hellen N. Chanda (Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (Zesco)

Strikers: Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Lubandji Ochumba Oseke (Nkwazi), Racheal Kundanaji (Indeni), Barbara Banda (EDF Logroño, Spain)

Coach: Bruce Mwape

Confirmed Equatorial Guinea (21 players)

Lucrecia Bobuiche Boabaila, Immaculada Avelina Abang Ndong, Salome Nke Noah Ghyslaine, Esperanza Mbang Mba, Jacky Annete Messomo, Jade Sayo, Diala Blessing, Berta Meliana Ochaga, Dorine Nina Chuigoue, Genevova Anonman Nze, Luz Milagrosa Obono Obiang, Celestina Manga Besecu, Emiliana Nchama Ndong, Mibuy Ramona Ndongnse, Gloria Chinasa Okoro, Catalina Engonga, Diana Sandra Bilelo, Dolores Hernandez Masongo, Cecilia Akeng Nengono, Olive Christelle Ngo Nyepel and Elena Obono Nkuadum Oyana.

Coach: Daniel Lola